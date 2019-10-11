Two accidents on Highway 20 in Sutter County resulted in three injuries and a fatality Thursday, according to news releases from California Highway Patrol.
At 2:22 p.m. a 19-year-old woman from Marysville driving a 2014 KIA heading south on a frontage stopped at a stop sign at Highway 20.. A 1990 Peterbilt truck towing a flat bed trailer carrying a bulldozer was approaching the intersection in the second lane of westbound Highway 20 at 55 miles per hour. The driver of the KIA did not see the Peterbilt and entered the intersection attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Highway 20. The two vehicles collided and the KIA spun out of control and into a ditch on the north side of Highway 20.
The Peterbilt, driven by a 79-year-old man from Marysville lost control of his vehicle and crossed the median and into the path of a 2005 Dodge driven by a 25-year-old female from Yuba City who was traveling east on Highway 20. The Dodge collided with the right side of the Peterbilt and both vehicles were forced south across eastbound lanes, toward the south shoulder.
As they skidded across, the bulldozer being towed by the Peterbilt detached from the trailer and collided with the driver side of the Dodge. The driver of the Dodge was taken to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital with major injuries, according to an accident report. Others in the accident reported minor injuries.
Names of the people involved in that accident were not available from the report.
Highway 20 was closed at Frontage Road west of S. Butte Road for several hours for investigation and cleanup, the release said.
Less than an hour later at 3:10 p.m., a 54-year-old male from Yuba City driving a 2008 Nissan heading east on Highway 20 was coming to, or had stopped, as a result of traffic backed up from the closure. Another driver, Richard B. Heryford, 56, of Sutter County, was traveling east of Lytle Road on Highway 20 in a 2016 Ford at 50-55 mph. Heryford allegedly diverted his attention from the road and collided with the back of a Nissan resulting in the death of that driver, according to the release.
The victim’s identity was not released by CHP.
Heryford stayed at the location of the accident and was not arrested. Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to have contributed to the crash, the release said.