In preparation for construction to begin on the Tri-County County Juvenile Hall Rehabilitation Facility, an access road from the end of J Street to 14th Street, Marysville, will be closed starting today.
According to a notice from Yuba County Administrative Services, a new gate will be installed and will remain closed until after construction is completed. Director Perminder Bains said construction is scheduled to begin on Feb. 16. A temporary construction fence will be installed blocking access across the property that ties J Street to 14th Street.
Detour roads include J Street, 12th Street, and H Street to 14th Street. The facility will be located at 938 14th Street. For more information, call 749-7880.