Four roads will be closed over the coming months near Bullards Bar Reservoir to allow for repairs, according to the Yuba County Public Works Department.
The roads located on the east side of the reservoir suffered storm damage during the 2016/17 winter. At the time, localized landslides damaged the roads, making some completely impassable.
Starting this week, Pike City Road and Lower Pendola Road will be closed through the end of September. Pike City Road will be closed at Camptonville. To access Pike City, officials recommend taking Highway 49 to Ridge Road. As for Lower Pendola Road, officials recommend Pendola Extension as the alternate route during the closer, as well as Weeds Point Road.
Starting on Sept. 30, Weeds Point Road will be closed through Nov. 1. Pendola Extension is the recommended alternate route, though Pendola Road can also be used.
Lastly, Upper Pendola Road will be closed from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. Officials recommend using Pendola Extension as an alternate route, as well as Weeds Point Road.
For more information about the closures, contact the Public Works Department at 749-5420.