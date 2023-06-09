Contractors will be working on McGowan Parkway between Highway 70 and 65 near Olivehurst starting Sunday through June 30. Additionally, from June 20 through June 22 from 7 to 5 p.m. each day, Yuba County Public Works will perform repairs to the bridge on Waldo Road north of Spenceville Road near Beale Air Force Base.
The bridge on Waldo Road will be closed to all traffic during the scheduled dates and times.
Yuba County officials advise that while McGowan Parkway will be open for local traffic, alternative routes should be used. Commercial vehicles and permitted loads will not be allowed.
Road work will start on Highway 70 and will require a moving lane closure with flaggers at each end. Officials said that drivers should anticipate delays of up to 15 minutes.
Drivers are cautioned to drive slowly through the work zone and should expect to encounter a narrow roadway with unpaved shoulders and loose gravel.
Road work to McGowan Parkway will be conducted between 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.