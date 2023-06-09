Contractors will be working on McGowan Parkway between Highway 70 and 65 near Olivehurst starting Sunday through June 30. Additionally, from June 20 through June 22 from 7 to 5 p.m. each day, Yuba County Public Works will perform repairs to the bridge on Waldo Road north of Spenceville Road near Beale Air Force Base. 

The bridge on Waldo Road will be closed to all traffic during the scheduled dates and times. 

