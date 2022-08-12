The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced on Thursday that roadwork has resumed on a 1.7-mile stretch of State Highway 20 east of the Colusa County Airport in Colusa.
“After spending the spring and early summer clearing vegetation from drainage ditches and performing pavement grinding, crews have placed temporary concrete barriers, known as k-rail, on the north side of the roadway so they can begin shoulder widening work,” read a release issued by Caltrans District 3. “The east- and westbound traffic lanes have been reduced to 11-feet wide to accommodate this work.”
According to the release, construction activity is planned primarily during the daytime hours Monday through Saturday and, although most of the roadwork will be performed behind k-rail, motorists may expect occasional traffic-interfering work.
The $9.1 million project, which is contracted by Teichert Construction of Sacramento, is expected to be completed by winter but the construction schedule is subject to change due to weather, equipment or material availability or other unexpected events.
During construction, motorists are reminded to “Be Work Zone Alert” and watch for construction equipment and vehicles entering and exiting the highway, according to the release.
Caltrans District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 highway lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties.
For project updates, visit the Caltrans District 3 Facebook and Twitter pages.