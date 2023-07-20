Robert “Bob” Mackensen was a prominent community figure in the Yuba-Sutter area for many years. He died on June 23 at the age of 90.
Born and raised in Missouri, Mackensen first came to California in the 1950s after enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He would go on to serve 24 years as both a navigator and bombardier on numerous aircrafts such as the B-45 Tornado, the Air Force’s first operational and nuclear-capable jet bomber, and the C-141 Starlifter in which he flew multiple missions to and from Vietnam throughout the war.
Mackensen retired from his military career as a major in 1976 and began turning his attention to local, state, and federal politics, with a focus on taxpayers and the retention of cultural landmarks. As a 1964 graduate of U.C. Berkeley’s architecture program, Mackensen moved to Yuba City that same year and started putting his skills to work designing local residences and structures such as the Sikh Temple, the Sutter County and Yuba County libraries, Bridge Street Elementary School, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, and First Lutheran Church, for which he had a special fondness. Not only was he a member of this church, he also sang in the choir and served as an elder, shepherding the construction of a built-on-site pipe organ.
It was reported that Mackensen’s passion for preserving culturally significant buildings began at the Marysville Bok Kai Temple during its restoration. This discovery led to a position with the California Office of Historic Preservation as a senior architect, and in 1991 he was named as the executive director of the California State Historic Building Safety Board. His efforts here involved providing specific standards for the rehabilitation, preservation, restoration, or relocation of historical buildings.
Mackensen retired from the state in 2012 but continued consulting throughout the western states and authored preservation manuals on several facilities listed in the National Register of Historic Places, including the Presidio of Monterey. He was also an active member of the Lions Club, the Rotary Club, the Sutter County Taxpayers’ Association, the Sutter County Museum, and the Military Officers Association, among others, and spent a good portion of time volunteering for the American Red Cross and later Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down.
It was said that Mackensen’s activities could never overpower the love he held for his wife, Eleanor Mackensen, and their four sons. The couple met in 1954 at Mather Air Force Base while Mackensen was still a student navigator and Eleanor Mackensen was working at the California Board of Nursing Examiners. They were married shortly after in Yuba City, a relationship that went on to last 63 years until Eleanor Mackensen’s death in 2017.
Six years later, Mackensen himself passed away at the age of 90. A memorial service was held on July 12 at the First Lutheran Church in Yuba City with plans to inter his remains with Eleanor Mackensen at Sutter Cemetery in Sutter.