Mackensen1.jpg

A photo of Robert Mackensen while attending Yuba City Lutheran Church in 2009.

 Appeal-Democrat file

Robert “Bob” Mackensen was a prominent community figure in the Yuba-Sutter area for many years. He died on June 23 at the age of 90.

Born and raised in Missouri, Mackensen first came to California in the 1950s after enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He would go on to serve 24 years as both a navigator and bombardier on numerous aircrafts such as the B-45 Tornado, the Air Force’s first operational and nuclear-capable jet bomber, and the C-141 Starlifter in which he flew multiple missions to and from Vietnam throughout the war. 

