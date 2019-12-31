Robin Bertagna - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Robin Bertagna, 56, Gridley, Certified public accountant; retiring Yuba City finance director
2019: For me, watching my daughter graduate from college in May; it’s hard to believe I’m old enough for my youngest to be a college grad. That, and in March, making the decision to retire at the end of 2019. For the community, I have enjoyed helping to engage citizens with a Budget 101 Workshop earlier in the year and also the series of CalPERS Workshops we have held during the past 6 months.
2020: To live life to the fullest with family and friends. Initially next year, my husband and I plan to travel. We very much look forward to seeing places we haven’t been while we’re young and healthy enough to enjoy them. The Great Barrier Reef is on our bucket list.