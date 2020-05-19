Rock blasting operations are scheduled to take place today (Wednesday) on the State Highway 20 project in the Timbuctoo area, according to a press release from Caltrans.
The contractor is expected to set off explosives sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Motorists can expect up to a one-hour delay following blasting operations to ensure all the explosives are discharged and rock and debris are cleared from the roadway.
Caltrans advises motorists to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
Inclement weather put rock blasting preparation work behind schedule on Monday, according to the press release. As a result, plans for a second blast scheduled for Thursday are uncertain at this time.
Portable roadside message boards will post the latest information about the upcoming blasting schedule. In addition, Caltrans also will issue updates on www.fixyuba20.com, on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at Caltrans District 3.
The work is part of a $54 million project to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a two-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. During the weekdays, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. and possibly Saturdays from 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Construction is also underway on an adjacent $56.1 million project on the west side of the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River. Crews are conducting intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations along a 4.5-mile section of Highway 20 in the Browns Valley area. Rock blasting is also planned for this project later in the spring.
According to the press release, drivers should allow 20 to 40 minutes of additional travel time through these two construction areas. Weekly lane closures and construction updates are available at www.fixyuba20.com.