Caltrans has scheduled rock blasting today (Wednesday) in the Timbuctoo area, according to a press release.
A contractor is scheduled to set off explosives sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Motorists can expect up to a 30-minute delay following blasting operations to ensure all the explosives are discharged. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid travel delays.
Portable roadside message boards will post the latest information on the day of the blasting operation. The department will also issue updates on Twitter (@CaltransDist3) and on Facebook (@CaltransDistrict3).
Blasting is required to remove igneous rock from the slopes along the highway. Blasting is necessary because the rock is too hard to break up effectively with heavy equipment.
The work is part of a $55.4 million project to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a two-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. During the weekdays, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. and possibly Saturdays from 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Construction is also underway on an adjacent $56.1 million project on the west side of the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River. Crews are conducting intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations along a 4.5 mile section of Highway 20 in the Browns Valley area. Rock blasting is also planned for this project later this spring, according to a press release.
Drivers should allow 20 to 40 minutes of additional travel time through these two construction areas.
For more information, visit www.FixYuba20.com.