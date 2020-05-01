Rock blasting for a construction project on State Highway 20 in the Timbuctoo area is scheduled to start on Wednesday, according to a press release from Caltrans.
Motorists can expect up to a two-hour delay following blasting operations to ensure all explosives are discharged and rock and debris are cleared from the roadway.
The blasting is scheduled to begin between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Motorists should expect lengthy delays and are advised to use alternative routes.
According to the press release, the contractor anticipated conducting another rock blasting operation on Friday, May 8.
Portable roadside message boards will post the latest information on the day of the blasting operation. The department also will issue updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3.
The work is part of a $55.4 million project to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a two-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area.
Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and possibly Saturdays from 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Another construction project is underway on a $56.1 million project on the west side of the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River. Crews are conducting intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations along a 4.5 mile section of Highway 20 in the Browns Valley area. Rock blasting is also planned for this project later this spring.
According to the press release, drivers should allow 20 to 40 minutes of additional travel time through these two construction areas. Weekly lane closures and construction updates are available at www.fixyuba20.com.