Rock blasting is scheduled Monday for a construction project on State Highway 20 near Stacey Ann Drive in the Browns Valley area.
According to a press release from Caltrans, blasting is scheduled to occur sometime between noon and 2 p.m. After the blast, motorists may see up to a 30-minute delay to ensure all explosives have been discharged and the roadway is safe for travel.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
The contractor may also conduct blasting operations on Tuesday sometime between noon and 2 p.m. and possibly Wednesday if necessary.
Next week’s blast will be the first in a series of summertime rock blasting operations planned for the $61.5 million Browns Valley construction project west of the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River.
According to the press release, blasting is required to remove igneous rock called metamorphic greenstone (blue diorite) from slopes along the highway. Blasting is necessary because the rock is too hard to break up effectively with heavy equipment.
Caltrans reminds motorists to expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various times and locations along a 4.5-mile section of Highway 20 between Marysville Road and the Yuba River over the next two years.
Work is also underway on an adjacent $54 million project to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a two-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area east of the Yuba River. During weekdays, motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. and possibly Saturdays from 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Drivers should allow 20 to 40 minutes of additional travel time through these two construction areas.
Portable roadside message boards will post the latest information on the day of blasting operations, according to the press release. The department also will issue rock blasting schedule updates at www.fixyuba20.com, on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at Caltrans District 3.