Rock blasting is scheduled to take place today (Tuesday) for the State Highway 20 construction project in the Timbuctoo area, according to a press release from Caltrans.
A contractor is scheduled to set off explosives between 11 a.m. and noon. Motorists can expect up to a two-hour delay following the blasting operation to ensure all explosives are discharged and no rocks or debris remain on the roadway.
Caltrans advises motorists to use alternate routes to avoid delays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Additional blasting may occur on Friday but scheduling has not yet been finalized.
Blasting is required to remove igneous rock called metamorphic greenstone (blue diorite) from the slopes along the highway. Blasting is necessary because the rock is too hard to break up effectively with heavy equipment.
The work is part of a $54 million project to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a two-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. During the weekdays, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and possibly Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Portable roadside message boards will post the latest information about the upcoming blasting schedule. In addition, Caltrans also will issue updates on www.FixYuba20.com, Twitter @CaltransDist3 and Facebook at Caltrans District 3.