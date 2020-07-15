Rock blasting is scheduled to take place on State Highway 20 in the Browns Valley area today (Thursday), according to a press release from Caltrans.
The blasting is planned to occur sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. near Stacey Ann Drive, west of the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River. After the blast, motorists may expect up to a 30-minute delay to ensure all explosives have been discharged and the roadway is safe for travel.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
Today’s blast will be the fourth in a series of summertime rock blasting operations planned for the $61.5 million Browns Valley construction project.
According to the press release, blasting is required to remove igneous rock called metamorphic greenstone (blue diorite) from the slopes along the highway. Blasting is necessary because the rock is too hard to break up effectively with heavy equipment.
Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various times and locations along a 4.5-mile section of Highway 20 between Marysville Road and the Yuba River over the next two years, according to the press release.
Construction is also underway on an adjacent $54 million project to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a two-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area east of the Yuba River. During the weekdays, motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. and possibly Saturdays from 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Drivers should allow 20 to 40 minutes of additional travel time through these two construction areas, according to the press release.
Portable roadside message boards will post the latest information on the day of the blasting operation. The department will also issue rock blasting schedule updates at www.FixYuba20.com, on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at Caltrans District 3.
Weekly lane closures and construction updates are also available at www.FixYuba20.com.