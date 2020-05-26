Rock blasting operations are scheduled for Thursday afternoon on the State Highway 20 construction project in the Timbuctoo area, according to a press release.
A contractor is scheduled to set off explosives sometime between noon and 4 p.m. Motorists can expect up to a one-hour delay following the blasting operation to ensure all of the explosives are discharged and no rock and debris are on the roadway.
Caltrans advises motorists to use alternative routes to avoid delays.
The work is part of a $54 million project to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a two-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. During the weekdays, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. and possibly Saturdays from 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Blasting is required to remove igneous rock called metamorphic greenstone (blue diorite) from the slopes along the highway. Blue diorite is a coarse-grained grayish rock with a composition between granite and basalt. Blasting is necessary because the rock is too hard to break up effectively with heavy equipment, according to the news release.
Work is also underway on an adjacent $61.5 million project on the west side of the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River. Crews are conducting intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations along a 4.5-mile section of Highway 20 in the Browns Valley area. Rock blasting is planned for this project later this spring.
Drivers should allow 20 to 40 minutes of additional travel time through these two construction areas.
Portable roadside message boards will post the latest information about the blasting schedule. In addition, Caltrans also will issue updates on www.fixyuba20.com, Twitter @CaltransDist3 and Facebook at Caltrans District 3.