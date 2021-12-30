Wheatland Union High School District Superintendent Nicole Newman notified the public Thursday that high school students photographed displaying hate symbols were disciplined and that she and district staff have received death threats as a result of the pictures circulating recently on social media.
In the image that has been widely viewed, nearly all of the Wheatland Union High School students in the photo can be seen with SS bolts or swastikas displayed on their skin, common symbols used by white supremacists. One student also can be seen displaying an “OK” symbol – a hand gesture that has recently been associated with white supremacist hate groups.
Speaking to the community via a Facebook video posted on Thursday, Newman said the students involved have been disciplined, but was not allowed legally to disclose what measures were taken.
“We have been rocked to the core due to the disturbing images posted on social media by students who reside in our community,” Newman said. “These acts do not in any way reflect the values of our community or that of our school district. Although I’m legally precluded from sharing details regarding their disciplinary action, I can share with you that we took immediate action and will continue to do so in accordance with the facts and the legal parameters established by law.”
Newman later said she understands how the photo and others that have circulated have negatively affected members of the community.
“As a parent and educator, I understand the deep emotional pain caused by the images that were posted on social media,” Newman said. “I can share with you this, when I first saw them, I was profoundly disturbed and heartbroken. I knew just how much pain these images were going to cause our community.”
Newman went on to say that the district has made education regarding racism a core part of the learning process.
“As a school district, we have made the pain and suffering that racism has caused both within our nation and worldwide a component of our curriculum,” she said. “We’ve made this work an integral part of our academic journey because we’ve always felt it critical for students to understand racism in the context of history and why it will never be tolerated.”
Newman said the district will work with stakeholders in the community to educate area youth about “diversity and inclusion and embracing different points of view.”
She also said dealing with the response to the hateful image and others that have circulated has “been one of the most traumatizing experiences in my life.” Newman said her family and her colleagues’ families have been subjected to death threats on a daily basis as a result.
“My colleagues and I chose this profession because we are determined to do whatever it takes, whatever’s best for kids, every day,” Newman said. “However, none of us chose to subject ourselves or our families to the types of threats we’ve been receiving during the past week. Despite the constant blow of negativity aimed at the Wheatland Union High School District, we will never be deterred from our life’s work of opening the minds of our students in the hopes that they will one day become the leaders of tomorrow.”
Newman said the video posted Thursday was the final update the district would provide on the incident. In her final message to the community, she asked, “Will you stand with us in the fight against racism?”