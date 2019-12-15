Local rodeo legend Cotton Rosser has been honored with multiple awards this month for his lifelong dedication to the Western way of life.
Rosser, a ProRodeo Hall of Fame stock contractor, was recognized as the 2019 Legend of ProRodeo during the 12th annual Wrangler Gold Buckle Gala in Las Vegas on Dec. 2.
“It was quite an honor,” said Rosser. “They gave me a big, nice trophy, two feet tall.”
Rosser’s been connected with rodeos and rodeo stock a long time.
He said after riding donkeys during his childhood, he began riding bulls at age 13 and advanced to saddle broncs at age 16. After competing in rodeo events as a teenager he went on to become a member of his college rodeo team at Cal Poly University-San Luis Obispo.
“Rodeo is the only thing I know,” said Rosser.
As a professional, Rosser has won multiple buckles, saddles and trophies throughout his career.
According to a release by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Rosser was previously inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1995 and was named PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year in 1985.
Rosser bought Flying U Rodeo in 1955 and now runs the operation with his son, Reno, producing about 50 rodeos a year.
At the sold-out ceremony, Rosser was joined by members of the original rodeo committees he worked with over 60 years ago, including those from Glenville; Nephi, Utah; Reno, Nevada; and Red Bluff.
Just days later, Rosser also won the Resistol Man of the Year award, along with longtime rodeo comrade Neal Gay, at the 2019 Resistol Rookies of the Year luncheon on Dec. 10.
“It was a total surprise to him,” said Rosser’s wife Karin. “He has been very fortunate this year.”
Rosser said he has spent his entire life engaged in rodeo and even met his wife – who was the rodeo queen – at the Ogden Pioneer Days in Utah over 40 years ago.
“All five of his children are also involved in rodeo,” said Karin Rosser. “They all help out to put on the rodeo year after year.”
Even at the age of 91, Rosser continues to ride and says he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s the love of the sport that keeps him going,” said Karin Rosser. “And he has always been interested in educating people about the Western way of life.”
Despite his many honors, Rosser said he remains the richest man in the world because of family, friends and the many memories he has created throughout his 91 years.