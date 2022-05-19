In an effort to spotlight career technical education programs in Yuba County, the Marysville Roll & Stroll event is scheduled for Saturday at the Yuba County Career Preparatory Charter School.
Located at 1104 E St. in Marysville, the charter school will be hosting the event that is set to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Marysville Roll & Stroll will include a car, tractor and motorcycle show as well as a kids activity area, petting zoo, welding demonstration, chili cook off and food trucks.
For more information, contact Ken Hamel at 530-749-4953 or ken.hamel@yubacoe.k12.ca.us.