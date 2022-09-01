September is neonatal intensive care unit awareness month, a hospital facility commonly referred to as “NICU.”
In honor of this, Rolling Relief, a local nonprofit organization, is seeking donations to further its mission of supporting parents during an infant’s prolonged hospital stay.
Welcoming a new child is supposed to be a joyous occasion, but when unexpected health complications strike, the task of managing a household and keeping up with day-to-day life amid changing schedules and sleep deprivation can be near impossible.
For families in the Yuba-Sutter region, having a baby that needs intensive care might mean daily travel to NICU facilities that are an hour or more away. This is because NICU services in Yuba City have a limited capacity and those at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville only offer care at “level II.” Those that require higher levels of care, classified as “III” and “IV,” are typically transferred to Roseville, Sacramento, or Davis.
With gas and lodging prices at elevated levels, keeping up with the visitation and care of sick infants can be financially inconceivable, not to mention exhausting for stressed out parents.
To combat this, the Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center has installed five RV trailer spaces with full hookups that can be used by the families of any long-term patient.
This can be a very convenient option for those that have access to a trailer, but not everyone falls into that category.
This is where Roling Relief comes into play. Rolling Relief is a nonprofit organization that offers families in need a free trailer to use while their little ones reside in the NICU. Nicole Rubio, a local realtor and an ambassador for the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, took over the organization in March 2021 and since then she and the board have been able to help 43 families. The group’s fleet currently consists of two trailers that occupy two of the five RV spaces available at the Roseville hospital.
The first trailer was donated by Habitat for Humanity and the second trailer was just recently obtained to replace a unit with a leaky roof and broken air conditioner unit.
“We luckily found a local with a trailer for sale and negotiated a good deal,” said Rubio. “Now we just have $8,000 that we need to pay back.”
While some hospitals like UC Davis have affiliations with the Ronald McDonald House or the Kiwanis Family House program, Kaiser Roseville is limited to only RV hookups and hotels. For this reason, Rubio has remained focused on this area and serving families out of town.
“It does get a little confusing because we’re located in Roseville,” said Rubio. “But we’re meant to help those who don’t live in the area.”
Rolling Relief has helped many within the tri-county area, but its program has also been utilized by those in Woodland, Madera, Modesto, Turlock, Vallejo, and Vacaville.
Rubio explained that the application and screening process takes place through the social workers in the neonatal intensive care. Each family gets a three-week stay and can reapply for another three weeks if needed. The trailers come stocked with linens, towels, pillows, kitchen supplies, and other essential items. Rolling Relief also provides things like baby hats, blankets, scent hearts, and gift cards to help make the parents’ stay more comfortable.
“As we’re getting a little more known, people are tagging us on things like Facebook asking us for our help,” said Rubio. “But it hadn’t been written into our budget for anything above and beyond those that are staying in the trailer. So now we’re going to be setting aside a certain amount to purchase gas cards and care packages for a certain number of local people who do not go through our program but still need some help.”
In addition to this, funds must be secured for the regular upkeep and cleaning of the trailers.
“Any little bit helps,” said Rubio.
Those who are willing to donate can do so by visiting rollingrelief.org and clicking its “Get Involved” tab. Online payments can be made via Venmo, PayPal, or by shopping with the organization’s Amazon Smile link. For those who like to quilt and crochet, Rolling Relief is always open to receiving nice hand-made blankets and beanies for the babies.
Rubio’s current goal is to raise $20,000, which she said could keep them going for about two years. She is also interested in seeking sponsorships from other businesses or organizations.
“One of our board members suggested that if a company or business wanted to donate a large amount of money, we could possibly put their logo on the trailer and allow them to name it,” explained Rubio.
Rolling Relief’s “Habitat Home,” for example, is named after Habitat for Humanity for its contribution. Its new trailer is currently referred to as “mini” after its brand, but they are open to accepting a new name and honoring the goodwill of a kind-hearted philanthropist.
For more information, visit the Rolling Relief website and social media pages, or contact them by phone or email at 530-788-3147 and admin@rollingrelief.org.