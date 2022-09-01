RollingRelief1.jpg

The two trailer fleet of Rolling Relief waits in the parking lot of Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center, ready to house the weary parents of children in the neonatal intensive care unit. 

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

September is neonatal intensive care unit awareness month, a hospital facility commonly referred to as “NICU.” 

In honor of this, Rolling Relief, a local nonprofit organization, is seeking donations to further its mission of supporting parents during an infant’s prolonged hospital stay.  

