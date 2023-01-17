Roof of Yuba City home collapses after suspected DUI crash pushes pickup into porch

A vehicle collision last week near Cooper Avenue and Wilkie Way in Yuba City caused a home’s roof to collapse.

 Courtesy of Yuba City Police Department

An 18-year-old man is suspected of driving while intoxicated when his SUV crashed into a pickup in front of a Yuba City house and caused the home’s roof to collapse, police said.

The crash occurred overnight at a home near Cooper Avenue and Wilkie Way, the Yuba City Police Department announced last Friday morning in a social media post.

