The Friends of the Cemetery and UC Master Gardeners prune a different section of the Marysville Historic Cemetery rose gardens every winter, according to a press release.
They are inviting people to participate in a pruning workshop Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m.
It’s free and there will be refreshments.
“If you want to pitch in, bring you gloves and clippers and join the fun and learn about the old cemetery,” it was stated in a press release.
For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter UC Cooperative Extension at 822-7515.