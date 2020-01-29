A Roseville man pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of robbery and vehicle theft as well as two misdemeanor counts of battery and driving with a suspended license.
On Jan. 23, Robert David Miller, 29, was in a physical altercation with a victim during which he pushed the victim to the ground and took the victim’s car keys. Miller drove away in the vehicle and was located thanks to his probation ankle monitor in Placer County, according to Yuba County Superior Court documents.
He was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department and booked into Yuba County Jail and is being held on $130,000 bail. Sentence enhancements were added to his two felony charges because the alleged crimes were committed while he was released on bail. Miller was arrested on Jan. 5 by the Wheatland Police Department for false imprisonment and inflicting corporal injury.
On Jan. 2 Miller physically assaulted the same victim by hitting them with closed fists. During the assault, Miller allegedly pushed the victim to the ground and attempted to choke them. The victim was able to escape his grasp but Miller locked the victim in a mobile home not allowing the vicim to leave, according to court documents. The victim was able to escape and tried dialing 911 but Miller took the victim’s phone and broke it by snapping it in half and shattering it.
Miller was booked into Yuba County Jail and held on $50,000 bail. Miller pleaded not guilty on Jan. 6 and posted bail on Jan. 13.
Miller appeared in Yuba County Superior Court in custody Wednesday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to the fresh charges. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for this Friday at 9 a.m.