There was only one source of local historical records, so if there ever was a fire or disaster, those archives dating back to the 1850s would have been lost forever.
With an appreciation for local history, the Rotary Club of Marysville along with the Yuba County Library worked together to digitize and preserve historical archives at the library, located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
The club digitized an index by Earl Ramey, a World War I veteran, of local history within the Local History Archives room, newspapers dating back to the 1850s and other local historical records. The Local History Archives room, located in the Yuba County Library, is also known to locals as the California Room.
“When you go to the California Room and start finding these gems, you’re like ‘ooh,’” said Chuck Smith, a member of the Rotary Club. “Something I came across were community laws of how to connect your electricity. People used to come up with their own rules because you know, electricity is dangerous.”
Smith’s immense appreciation for local history led him to recommend the project of digitizing historical archives to Mary Langsdorf, former president of the Rotary Club of Marysville. Langsdorf then set this to be her community project for the year and has accomplished her goal, along with other members from the Rotary Club.
“To be born and raised in Marysville and be part of a community service club that has been around for 100 years, it felt natural to give back to the community with the digital reel of historical archiving,” said Langsdorf. “This town still amazes me on how rich we are in history, and to capture it in print amazes me even more. Now with the digital reel historical database, we can enjoy history as far back as 1850 with a click of a mouse.”
The Rotary Club in Marysville raises funds for community projects and paid $25,000 for the cost of digitizing historical documents, said Smith. They paid for the library to hire a vendor to make digital copies of each index card Ramey left. The club also asked owners of The Appeal-Democrat to waive claims and were able to receive a letter authorized by the publisher to release access. The main reason for digitizing these records was to protect them from thefts or natural disasters, prior to their digitization. If members of the public wanted to view them, they had to provide an ID to control access and go during library hours.
Ramey gave Marysville more than 100,000 three-inch by five-inch index cards describing the city’s rich history through the names of publications, subjects and titles of articles, dates, and even the page numbers where articles of interest could be found within the California Room. Ramey, who moved to Marysville and became a teacher at Yuba College, dedicated 30 years of research to the creation of the index for those with a similar passion for history.
Smith, Langsdorf and members of the Rotary Club shared that passion and prioritized digitizing records for future generations.
Other digitized items include several decades of newspaper articles, minutes of council meetings in Yuba City and Marysville and school records. However, due to privacy concerns, the school records can only be accessed through the library’s computer system. Within the school records, Yuba County school admission forms can be found including family information and genealogy records.
To access the historical database, people can visit the Yuba County Library website and go through local historical archives and visit a digital reel to view the digitized information, said Regina Zurakowski, a Yuba County Library librarian.
“We’re able to provide the resources for genealogy and history,” said Zurakowsi. “It’s serving a very good function to make materials available to the public.”