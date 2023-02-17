The Rotary Club of Marysville recently announced that it is now accepting applications for two separate scholarship opportunities, for a total of $8,000 available to area students.

The first scholarship opportunity is worth $1,000 and available for up to six graduating seniors at Marysville High School or Marysville Charter Academy of the Arts who will be attending any public university, private college, community college or vocational technical school. The club said two of the six scholarships will be set aside specifically for students attending Yuba College.

