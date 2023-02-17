The Rotary Club of Marysville recently announced that it is now accepting applications for two separate scholarship opportunities, for a total of $8,000 available to area students.
The first scholarship opportunity is worth $1,000 and available for up to six graduating seniors at Marysville High School or Marysville Charter Academy of the Arts who will be attending any public university, private college, community college or vocational technical school. The club said two of the six scholarships will be set aside specifically for students attending Yuba College.
The following selection criteria will be used in determining who will receive this scholarship:
– Attend a two- or four-year college or vocational technical school
– Have a minimum GPA of 3.0
– Be pursuing either an academic or vocational goal
– Provide evidence of service above self in either community or school clubs or organizations.
The club said a student’s need will not be included in the criteria for consideration. Applications for this scholarship are available through scholarship coordinators at the related schools.
The second scholarship opportunity available is a $2,000 award for a Yuba College student transferring to a four-year college or university.
The following selection criteria will be used in determining who will receive this scholarship:
– Be currently attending Yuba College
– Have a minimum GPA of 3.0
– Be pursuing either academic or vocational goals
– Provide evidence of service above self in either community or school clubs or organizations.
As with the other scholarship opportunity, need is not a factor in who can receive the award, the club said. Applications for this scholarship are available at the Financial Aid office at Yuba College.
Students who are interested in either scholarship opportunity can apply by mailing an application to: Rotary Club of Marysville, PO Box 630, Marysville, CA, 95901. The application deadline is April 1.