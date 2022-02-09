The Rotary Club of Marysville announced Monday that it is now accepting applications for scholarship opportunities for students attending some Yuba County schools.
The first scholarship, the club said, is for graduating seniors at Marysville High School and Marysville Charter Academy of the Arts who will be attending any public university, private college, community college or vocational technical school.
The Rotary Club said it will provide up to six $1,000 awards with two of the six scholarships being set aside for students who plan to attend Yuba College.
To be eligible for the scholarships, you must meet the following criteria:
– Attend a two- or four-year college or vocational technical school
– Have a minimum grade point average of 3.0
– Be pursuing either an academic or vocational goal
– Provide evidence of service above self in either community or school clubs or organizations
The club said that need is not a factor for the scholarships.
Applications for these scholarships are available through scholarship coordinators at the Marysville schools, the club said.
The other scholarship opportunity being provided by the Rotary Club of Marysville is for a $2,000 award for a Yuba College student who will transfer to a four-year college or university.
In order to be considered for the scholarship, the following criteria will need to be met:
– Be currently attending Yuba College
– Have a minimum grade point average of 3.0
– Be pursuing either academic or vocational goals
– Provide evidence of service above self in either community or school clubs or organizations.
As with the other scholarships, need will not be a factor.
Applications for the Yuba College scholarship will be available at the Financial Aid office at the college.
Students can apply to both scholarship opportunities by mailing their application to Rotary Club of Marysville, P.O. Box 630, Marysville, CA 95901. The application deadline is April 1.
The club said if there are enough qualified applicants, then it may consider additional awards.