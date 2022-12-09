The Rotary Club of Yuba City recently donated $2,000 to Sutter County Library’s Literacy Program, which is meant to enhance educational components related to life skills and workforce development, officials said.
According to Marika Garcia, development officer for the Sutter County Library and Sutter County Museum, the library’s literacy program has relied on funding support from California Library Literacy Services, the California Department of Education, and Friends of the Sutter County Library, as well as “generous donors and volunteers for many years.”
On Wednesday, members of the Yuba City Rotary club visited an English class at the library to present the $2,000 check.
“Grants and donations have been crucial in establishing a solid literacy program that is centered on physical classes and one-on-one help in the library,” Garcia said. “Sutter County Library’s Literacy Program has been serving adult learners and their families for 30 of the past 105 years the library has enriched the county. The literacy program has served thousands in the community through training, supporting, and educating adults. The library and literacy staff are known for finding answers, explaining forms, recommending English classes, and citizenship preparation.”
Garcia said literacy classes are available Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at the main branch of the library in Yuba City. Additional classes are located at Mahal Plaza and a local school.
For more information, contact Sutter County Library’s literacy office at 530-822-7272.