The Rotary Club of Yuba City recently donated $2,000 to Sutter County Library’s Literacy Program, which is meant to enhance educational components related to life skills and workforce development, officials said. 

According to Marika Garcia, development officer for the Sutter County Library and Sutter County Museum, the library’s literacy program has relied on funding support from California Library Literacy Services, the California Department of Education, and Friends of the Sutter County Library, as well as “generous donors and volunteers for many years.”

Tags

Recommended for you