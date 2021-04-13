The South Yuba County Rotary Club and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a talk and tour event at the Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Park and Interpretive Center on Thursday.
The location was the site of a migrant farm workers’ camp in the 1930s and converted to a temporary assembly center in 1942 at which 2,500 local Japanese Americans were held while the U.S. government built permanent concentration camps. The site was designated a California State Historical Landmark in 2009.
The Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Park and Interpretive Center was completed earlier this year.
Abbie Cesena, a South Yuba County Rotary Club member and managing director at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, said Thursday’s event will see participants talk about how the center came together, what it’s about and what was there. A continental breakfast will also be provided to those in attendance.
Cesena said they will also let people do self-tours and look around the site – there are QR codes on signs at the park that provide information on what the Japanese Americans went through.
Thursday’s event is free and open to the public and will take place from 7-8 a.m. at the center – on Broadway Street between Arboga Road and Feather River Boulevard, Arboga.