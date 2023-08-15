In order to help reintroduce juvenile salmonids into the Yuba River, a preliminary rotary screw trap operation has been scheduled between October this year through May 2024.
This pilot program will help officials with the Yuba Reintroduction Working Group identify appropriate techniques and methodologies to capture outmigrant juvenile salmon and whether rotary screw traps could eventually trap fish and gather data for the Yuba Salmon Study.
Led by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Yuba Salmon Study is a planning and implementation program to reintroduce spring-run Chinook salmon to their historical habitat in the upper Yuba River watershed.
The Yuba Reintroduction Working Group is a collaborative workgroup focused on investigating the biological, technical and financial feasibility of reintroducing spring-run Chinook salmon to the watershed and includes others such as the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) and Yuba Water Agency.
According to Daniel Elkin, communications and engagement director for SYRCL, rotary screw traps are large, cylindrical sampling devices used to capture downstream migrating juvenile fish such as salmon and steelhead. These traps feature wings inside a large metal cone that rotate with the river’s current. Upon trapping fish, officials will eventually be able to monitor fish population, abundance, timing, size, survival and behavior.
“That sort of captures the fish and puts them in a trap box where they’re held until they’re sampled and released,” Elkin said. “Initially, we’re going to be putting the rotary screw traps in just to see if they work. We won’t be doing any actual trapping this first time out. We’re just going to be monitoring if the river can handle the screw traps and if the screw traps can handle the river.”
During this preliminary operation, officials will assess the feasibility of using rotary screw traps for restoration purposes, Elkin said. This includes testing to see which flows and parts of the river traps operate best in and when to pull them out.
Two rotary screw traps will be inserted at two different points along the Yuba River by Oct. 1 – one at Rocky Rest Campground in Camptonville and another along Old Toll Bridge Road in Sierra County.
According to SYRCL officials, a rotary screw trap at the Rocky Rest Campground location will be anchored to a cable elevated above the water surface and suspended between two large trees upstream of the walking bridge. This will allow operators to adjust the trap upstream and downstream with discharge to maximize its trapping eﬃciency or readily move it out of the main current in the event of high water.
The screw trap along Old Toll Bridge Road will be installed using one cable running upstream at water level to a cluster of alders. A second cable will be anchored directly to shore, keeping the trap close to the river-left bank, SYRCL officials said.
Prior to inserting these traps, SYRCL has planned community outreach meetings in Downieville and Nevada City to inform residents about safety precautions when encountering a rotary screw trap. Elkin said that officials are primarily concerned with rafters and kayakers coming down the river.
“We’re going to make sure that we have plenty of signage upriver but before the traps so people are well-prepared for when they are there. It’s going to be very noticeable where they are so no one accidentally goes into them,” Elkin said.
The Downieville Public Outreach Meeting will be held on Aug. 23 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 308 Main St. in Downieville. The Nevada City Public Outreach Meeting will be held on Aug. 30 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 980 Helling Way in Nevada City.