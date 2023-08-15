RST1.jpg

Officials with the Yuba Reintroduction Working Group will insert two rotary screw traps in parts of the North Yuba River on Oct. 1. This pilot program will help officials identify techniques to capture outmigrant juvenile salmon and reintroduce them to their historic habitats.

 Courtesy of South Yuba River Citizens League

In order to help reintroduce juvenile salmonids into the Yuba River, a preliminary rotary screw trap operation has been scheduled between October this year through May 2024.

This pilot program will help officials with the Yuba Reintroduction Working Group identify appropriate techniques and methodologies to capture outmigrant juvenile salmon and whether rotary screw traps could eventually trap fish and gather data for the Yuba Salmon Study.

