(Editor’s Note: A half dozen community leaders from various fields – health, law enforcement, business, real estate, etc. – sat down with local Assemblyman James Gallagher Tuesday to review action by the Legislature. This is part two of two parts about the discussion, the video of which is also available for viewing on the Appeal-Democrat Facebook page. A recap of the first part of the discussion can be found online or in the Appeal-Democrat’s Oct. 16 publication.)
During a roundtable session this week, Assemblyman James Gallagher fielded questions from local community leaders on a variety of topics including housing, supporting small businesses and healthcare.
Housing
Dale Eyeler, a broker with Coldwell Banker Commercial and chairperson of the Yuba City Planning Commission, said local real estate development, particularly new home starts, has been relatively stagnant in recent years.
Yuba City for example, he said, is issuing about 30-40 residential permits per year. The city with its population size should realistically see about 200 residential permits per year, he said. On top of that, insurance companies are dropping foothills customers due to wildfire liability. Eyeler questioned what’s being done at the state level to help eliminate some of the stress being put on local jurisdictions and to help get new projects off the ground.
Gallagher said increasing new housing developments is something the state Legislature has spent a lot of time working on. He said some state regulatory laws are an impediment for developers and that the state needs to look at ways of incentivizing new development. He said local communities can also hurt themselves through a combination of things, like restrictive zoning, a “not in my backyard” mentality, or other high fees and costs associated with breaking ground.
He said the best way to drive new development is by having local communities work with home builders to incentivize future projects. One opportunity, Gallagher said, that the Yuba-Sutter area can capitalize on is the passing of AB 430, which rolled back some of the barriers to development in areas affected by the Camp Fire, including Yuba City and Live Oak.
Domestic violence
Julie Gill Shuffield, president of the Casa de Esperanza Board of Directors, said domestic violence calls are the most unpredictable to respond to for law enforcement, and that these types of calls make up roughly one-third of felony arrests in the Yuba-Sutter community. She asked Gallagher what role state government can play in supporting education programs geared at educate the public about healthy relationships and trauma-informed approaches.
Gallagher said the state has made efforts in schools to talk about healthy relationships and teen violence. He said addressing the issue will ultimately come down to families and parents taking more ownership in teaching their children about how to prevent domestic violence.
“This is not a problem that the education system can solve alone,” he said. “We are doing more and more in a system that has nothing to do with education and fundamentals but in parenting. I don’t think we should accept that as a norm in society. If we do, it will become more costly. We do need to put more efforts into expecting more out of parents and doing whatever we can to ensure there are these good parenting skills going on in the home. It’s going to take a dual effort.”
Small businesses
Marni Sanders, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, works to support the local business community in the area – the majority being small businesses. She said one thing she frequently hears from small business owners is that they feel unheard or underrepresented by state lawmakers.
She said the chamber is working with a group of other similar organizations around the region to lead lobbying efforts in the state capital next year. She asked Gallagher how to best utilize that coalition effort to get across to lawmakers to understand and appreciate the importance of small businesses.
Gallagher supported Sanders efforts to work with other chambers on a combined voice. He suggested individual business owners from each area represented to reach out to their representative.
“It’s really important when trying to influence these legislators to have people from their district coming to talk to them. You are more inclined to listen to someone who is your constituent,” Gallagher said. “...It’s effective to have business members contact their legislator directly; it makes a difference to have a coordinated, organized effort.”
Health care
Steve Hammarstrom, network strategies executive at Adventist Health and Rideout, said health care providers are becoming harder and harder to come by, especial in rural and semi-rural markets. With too few doctors and not enough access to health care services, he asked Gallagher what should be done to mitigate the issue.
Gallagher said one possibility is establishing a residency program in the north state to draw more doctors to the area, who would come and live and work in the communities that need them most. He said he’s also in favor of allowing nurse practitioners, who are highly trained, to do more to address health care needs when doctors are unable to provide services.
Community
Shuffield also brought up the fact that the Yuba-Sutter community recently suffered a dramatic loss in the death of Alec Flores, 13, who was struck and killed earlier this month while walking to Franklin School by a suspected hit-and-run/DUI driver. She asked Gallagher if he had any suggestions on how the community could move forward and ways to prevent situations like that from occurring in the future.
Gallagher said when faced with tragedies like that, the Yuba-Sutter community’s strength is in its coming together. He said there was legislation this year addressing repeat DUI offenders, and that distracted driving has been a big issue when it comes to vehicle fatalities.
“This is clearly unacceptable. These are difficult issues because how do you stop someone from doing something wrong? But I think it starts with us coming together as a community and being there for the family really going through it right now and figuring out how to be better and prevent these sorts of things from happening,” Gallagher said.
Next session
One of the most notable bills passed during the most recent legislation was Assembly Bill 5, which limits the use of classifying workers as independent contractors rather than employees. Sanders asked Gallagher if there were any bills expected to come out during next year’s legislative session that will clean up some of the language in AB 5 to protect some of the industries most affected by it.
Gallagher said one local industry that he fought hard to advocate on behalf of during those discussions was the trucking industry. The newspaper industry, which relies heavily on independent contractors to deliver papers every day, received a year-long exemption to the new law, and there are already discussions happening on whether or not other industries should also be included, Gallagher said.
He said the change in law ultimately comes down to the state government telling people how they can and cannot work. He said it’s ridiculous to have a piece of legislation wipe out business models across a variety of industries. He said he will continue working to find exemptions.
The state Legislature will reconvene on Jan. 6.