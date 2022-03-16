Staff at Tri-Counties Community Center in Marysville were forced to evacuate the facility during a recent skate night event due to rumors that someone had made threats to shoot people at the center, officials said.
Chris Sachs, chief of police for the Marysville Police Department, said there were multiple 911 calls made by juveniles at the community center at 1803 B St. in Marysville and that several parents also had called 911 from their homes related to the rumor.
“The juveniles reported there was a subject at the center with a firearm preparing to shoot people,” Sachs said in an email to the Appeal. “Officers contacted staff at the center who advised they were told an unknown juvenile stated she overheard another unknown juvenile saying someone was coming to the center to shoot her and her friends. Staff evacuated the facility. Staff stated they were alright and they didn’t see anyone with a firearm and nobody had made any direct threats to shoot anyone.”
Sachs said the Marysville communications center also received additional 911 calls from juveniles at Marysville High School stating they were running away from the area due to an alleged shooter.
“Officers contacted several juveniles near the Marysville High School and none of them said they had any direct information about anyone planning to shoot anyone else, but they had heard this from other juveniles who were previously at the MYCC,” Sachs said. “After further investigation it was determined to be an unfounded alleged rumor which spread quickly and created mass panic.”
Sachs said Marysville officers were able to obtain a possible first name of a student who was the possible source of the rumor and that a school resource officer is currently conducting a follow-up investigation on that lead.
On Monday, Tri-Counties Community Center posted on its Facebook page that skate night was canceled until further notice and that it was “working with law enforcement to ensure Skate Night continues to be a safe space for everyone.” Hours later, an update was posted on the page.
“Due to the events of March 9th we will now require all children under 18 to be accompanied by a supervising adult at Skate Night,” Tri-Counties Community Center said on its Facebook page. “Supervising adults who are not skating will get free admission. To cover the cost of extra security we will be increasing our entry cost to $8. These changes will go into affect [sic] when we reopen March 23rd.”
Harry DeHaan, president of Tri-Counties Community Center, did not return a call from the Appeal seeking comment.