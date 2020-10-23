Editor’s Note: The Appeal sent a simple, three-question survey to all area candidates in contested races in Yuba and Sutter counties. Following are responses received (some candidates did not respond). Answers are worded by candidates with light editing. Candidates were invited to submit photos of themselves -- some did, some didn’t.
Marcum Illinois School District Board
Four candidates for three seats (incumbent Keith Turner and Josh Wanner did not respond).
Jill Bramhill, incumbent:
1. Who are you? My family and I reside in East Nicolaus. My children attend Marcum Illinois, as I did … I am also on the South Sutter Little League and East Nicolaus Wrestling Club boards.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I earned a business administration, concentration in accounting degree from California State University, Bakersfield in 2009. I have been a small business owner for five years. My experience as an accountant and business manager give me valuable skill that I currently contribute as a board member.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? If reelected I will remain committed to ensuring that Marcum continues to provide a quality education to all children by: Attracting and retaining quality educators; Promoting higher educational achievement; Maintaining fiscal responsibility; Ensuring a safe campus environment; Guaranteeing small classroom sizes.
Jeff Moore, incumbent:
1. Who are you? I graduated from ENHS. I earned a BS in managerial economics from UC Davis; received my JD from McGeorge UOP. A deputy district attorney, I live and farm walnuts in Nicolaus.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I am a fiscal conservative committed to retaining our high quality, committed classified and certificated staff and growing our partnership with South Sutter Charter School.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Getting our children back in the classroom with reasonable COVID-19 safety precautions.
**
North Yuba Water District-Division 1
Two candidates for one seat (incumbent Douglas Neilson did not respond).
Andrew Hill:
1. Who are you? I am Andrew Hill, 77 , living in Idlewood Circle Forbestown for the last 14 years. I am a retired Electronic Tech., working part time at Brownsville Cemetery.
2. What makes you the best candidate? During the 14 years here in Forbestown I have taken an active interest in our community; member of Veterans of Foreign Wars; The Hilltop Gang; and Forbestown Museum. As a director I will work toward a cohesive working environment of the board.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? As director, my top priorities would be: Review the stats concerning the piping of the Forbestown ditch; Replacement of aging District 1 piping; Replacing aging storage tanks; Review in detail all the inner workings of the Water District.
**
North Yuba Water District, Division 2
Two candidates, one seat (Fred Mitchell did not respond).
Bruce Helft:
1. Who are you? I am a professional scientist involved with water and energy reliability. I have lived in NYWD division 2 for over 15 years with my wife and two children.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I want to move beyond politics to improve water availability to residents. As an elected official -- one that represents you -- it is essential to listen with respect and to consider suggestions that are offered by the community. I pledge to serve you in this way. Water Safe, Fire Safe, Community Safe.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? It’s important that the domestic underground pipes in Brownsville are safe and up to today’s standards. I want to see water storage structures (ponds, tanks, cisterns) throughout our area. My vision includes receiving grant funds to build water security for our region – water for us – rather than sending it downstream for diminishing revenues. Water Safe, Fire Safe, Community Safe.
**
Olivehurst Public Utilities District, Director at Large 3
Two candidates, one seat (Michael Morrison did not respond).
Lacey Nelson:
1. Who are you? I’m 36, live in Plumas Lake. I’ve been a deputy sheriff almost nine years and truly have a passion for the community I work as well as the beautiful community I live.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I am progressive with my views and my focus is to hear the concerns and needs of those I serve. Being in law enforcement, I have learned the art of listening and being able to solve problems. I will bring that same gumption to OPUD.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? My focuses: education, schools, parks, children. I want to make sure our community is sustainable and we are able to provide a place for people to raise families and provide careers for children to stay and raise their families. I feel education as well as job training and hands on skills through local labor unions and local business is incredibly important.