Editor’s Note: The Appeal sent a simple, three-question survey to all area candidates in contested races in Yuba and Sutter counties. We will be printing responses over the next couple of weeks. Answers are worded by candidates with light editing. Word limits were set. If you are a candidate in a contested race and you did not receive this survey via email, please let us know at smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
Juan Delgado:
1. Who are you? Candidate for Dist. 4 trustee, Yuba Community College .... My family has a strong commitment to serving students … my 15 years in public education along with my spouse, Mona ...
2. What makes you the best candidate? Education and Qualifications: BA degree from Chico State; CA Department of Education, Adult Education Division; Marysville JUSD Outreach Consultant; Butte County Social Services, Social Worker; good communication, planning and organizational skills.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? As your Trustee I would pledge to: Always Make Students first; Promote fiscal accountability and responsibility; Support positive staff and management relations; Enhance economic development and job training programs – Need countywide projected career assessment; Support communication/relationships with K-12 school districts.
Michael Pasquale:
1. Who are you? Michael Pasquale, 63 years young, born and raised in Yuba City. I reside,
with my wife, Stephanie Souza-Pasquale, in central Yuba City Near Yuba City High School.
2. What makes you the best candidate? As your elected trustee, I have served five years as an executive member. California’s CC system is very complex and regulated. Because of this complexity, it is imperative your representative is professionally competent. I am that individual, I hold a Certificate of Excellence in Trusteeship conferred by the CC League.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? These are the priorities I will champion: Govern through policy; Define legal, ethical, and prudent standards for the colleges’ operations; Act as a community bridge and buffer; Create a climate for student success; Assure fiscal health and stability; Monitor institutional performance; Lead as a thoughtful educated team; Ensure that the district fulfills its responsibility to serve our ever-changing community.