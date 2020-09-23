Editor’s Note: The Appeal sent a simple, three-question survey to all area candidates in contested races in Yuba and Sutter counties. We will be printing responses over the next couple of weeks. Answers are worded by candidates with light editing. Word limits were set. If you are a candidate in a contested race and you did not receive this survey via email, please let us know at smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
James Gallagher, incumbent:
1. Who are you? My wife, Janna, and I live in Sutter County, where we are raising our five children. I’m an advocate for small businesses, farmers and the Constitution in my law practice and am a partner in my family’s farming operation. I was elected to the state Legislature in 2014. Prior to that I served on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I think if people look at my record, they’ll see that I am principled in my beliefs, a defender of freedom, and that I am relentless in fighting for the people I represent. Despite being in the minority down in Sacramento, I’ve still found ways to get results and pass legislation to help the North State.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? 1. Re-open our economy and schools safely. 2. Fight against corrupt government to make sure the people’s interests are prioritized. This includes repealing AB 5, protecting Prop 13 and holding bureaucracies like PG&E and DWR accountable. 3. Fires have ravaged several communities in my district. We have already secured millions of dollars in relief to help people recover and rebuild. But I will not rest until the job is done. I will lead the charge in California to clean up lands that have been neglected over the past 40 years to help prevent these devastating fires.
Jim Henson:
1. Who are you? Jim Henson has lived in Butte County for most of his life. He graduated in 2003 from CSU Chico, with a B.A. degree, has worked in both Chico and Paradise, and served in a variety of nonprofit organizations. He is chair of Paradise Ridge Democratic Club. In 2018, Jim lost his family home to the Camp Fire.
2. What makes you the best candidate? First, Jim would support legislation in education, human rights, health care, the environment, and agriculture for which his opponent has already been given an “F” by a number of watchdog groups.
Second, Jim has refused to take corporate contributions. He is empowered by and for the people. Finally, unlike his opponent, Jim recognizes the need to follow public health science to control coronavirus and reduce the cases of infection and mortality rates that continue to spike.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Jim will prioritize all the people of Assembly District 3 as each person is worthy of honor and respect for who they are, not just for what they can do.
He will help the unemployed and underemployed, the sick, uninsured, the unhoused, and the hungry.
Education is a priority. He will work to increase the number of children graduating, and enrolling in higher education and trades.
Climate change needs to be taken on, and green new jobs in forest management and alternative energy will boost all of our lives in this district.