Editor’s Note: The Appeal sent a simple, three-question survey to all area candidates in contested races in Yuba and Sutter counties. We will be printing responses over the next couple of weeks. Answers are worded by candidates with light editing. Word limits were set. If you are a candidate in a contested race and you did not receive this survey via email, please let us know at smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
Mat Conant, incumbent
1. Who are you? I am a fifth generation California farmer, third generation Sutter County farmer and lifelong Sutter County resident. My wife is a retired special education teacher. We have two sons.
2. What makes you the best candidate? Character counts! I am a respected small business owner and law abiding citizen. I have a 30-plus year history of volunteering on local boards and 20-plus years as a volunteer firefighter. I’m doing what I promised for the people of Sutter County.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? For the past 4 years, I’ve fought to raise deputy pay and morale, began to pay down pension liability, started repair of south county bridges and roads, completed a homeless shelter and took action to remove squatters from our levees and public spaces. I will continue work on these issues and bring a voice of reason to the Board.
Sarb Thiara
1. Who are you? I’m Sarb Thiara, long-time resident of Sutter County. I am a Farmer, businessperson and community volunteer… not a politician. My wife and I have 3 children and 1 beautiful granddaughter.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I built my business and my farms from the ground up. I am an innovative decision maker and above all, a problem solver. We need officials that will stand up to make the tough decisions, not sit silently on the sidelines. I will get the job done!
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Safely re-open our schools/community. We’ll also need to re-adjust our priorities post-covid. Public Safety – I support Public Safety and will not vote to de-fund police, putting our community at risk. Homelessness – We need to reduce the impact vagrancy has on our neighborhoods, businesses and rivers, while helping those in need. Affordable housing and behavioral health services are needed.