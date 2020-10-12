Editor’s Note: The Appeal sent a simple, three-question survey to all area candidates in contested races in Yuba and Sutter counties. We will be printing responses over the next couple of weeks. Answers are worded by candidates with light editing. Word limits were set. If you are a candidate in a contested race and you did not receive this survey via email, please let us know at smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
Susan Scott, incumbent
1. Who are you? I’m Susan Scott. I’m a Marysville resident for over 40 years. I served on the school board for the past 4 years. I’ve retired from MJUSD after 26 1/2 years.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I would like to believe that I’m the better candidate because of my 4 years of experience and my long-term relationship with my school district. I’ve built trust working with students, teachers and staff. I continue to bring values and integrity that make me an asset here in my community.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? If elected I would like to continue to serve, making and keeping school safety a top priority, while providing quality education for all students and staff. “Every child deserves a CHAMPION, an adult who will NEVER GIVE UP on them” - Rita Pierson. I’d like to be that CHAMPION.
Gary Criddle
1. Who are you? I’m Gary Criddle and I’m a lifelong Marysville resident. I’m married with three children, I’m a teacher with Sutter County Adult Education, Sutter County Jail, and Sutter County Probation.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I’m the best candidate for MJUSD School Board because I am a working teacher. I also have work experience in a variety of jobs: past employers include MTV, WB Television, Sam’s Club, Three Rivers Optometry, Yuba City PD, Yuba County Office of Education, Colusa County Office of Education, and MJUSD.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? My top priorities are students, teachers, and community. Every graduate should have a plan: college, career, or military. Career Technical Education is critical. Teachers need support doing what they do best: teaching our kids! Distance learning is only meant to be a supplement. Our community has employment resources that are under-utilized. Relationships between the district and businesses need fixing.