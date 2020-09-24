Editor’s Note: The Appeal sent a simple, three-question survey to all area candidates in contested races in Yuba and Sutter counties. We will be printing responses over the next couple of weeks. Answers are worded by candidates with light editing. Word limits were set. If you are a candidate in a contested race and you did not receive this survey via email, please let us know at smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
Tamika Hamilton:
1. Who are you? I’m a 35-year-old Air Force sergeant and Dixon resident. I’m a proud mother who has served her country for 17 years and has been active in the local community.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I live in this district and I know the needs of the people. As a working mother, I know firsthand the rigors distance learning has placed on our parents, students and the community. I talk to businesses owners daily who have had their livelihoods destroyed by overreaching and inconsistent requirements. I will fight for them. The incumbent is silent on these issues at a time when residents need bold and effective representatives. I will be bold.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Restoring our economy is the top priority. It’s time to bring opportunity zones to our community so local businesses can get off the ground easier and entrepreneurs can help create jobs for working-class residents. Economic and physical well-being go hand-in hand.
My next priority is tackling the homelessness crisis with a plan to make housing more affordable and ensure the vulnerable have access to mental health services.
Finally, our farmers need access to water. They shouldn’t be caught in the middle of politics. We need smart legislation that eases water restrictions while keeping the environment safe.
John Garamendi, incumbent:
1. Who are you? I’m Congressman John Garamendi. I had the honor of serving in the Peace Corps in Ethiopia at the start of my career – teaching local children, fostering health programs and ultimately finding a life in public service. Today, I serve our community in Congress, where I fight for better jobs, education and health care for every American.
2. What makes you the best candidate? In Congress, I’ve delivered millions of dollars of earned benefits to my constituents, including $6.86 million dollars to veterans. I’ve championed legislation to create new middle-class jobs by fixing our infrastructure with strong “Make it in America” protections, and created better evacuation routes to keep our communities safe from disasters. I secured federal relief for local farmers impacted by retaliatory tariffs and COVID-19 and have secured millions in federal support to build Sites Reservoir.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? I’ll build on the years of work we’ve done to strengthen our community. I will,
a. Keep us safe by passing my bill to create better evacuation routes for the North State, continuing my work to bolster local flood control projects, and supporting the mission at Beale Air Force Base
b. Create new jobs by passing my “Make It In America” legislation to create new middle-class jobs for Americans by making strong investments in our agricultural and manufacturing sectors
c. Strengthen healthcare by supporting policies that ensure every American has access to good-quality healthcare at an affordable price