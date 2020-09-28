Editor’s Note: The Appeal sent a simple, three-question survey to all area candidates in contested races in Yuba and Sutter counties. We will be printing responses over the next couple of weeks. Answers are worded by candidates with light editing. Word limits were set. If you are a candidate in a contested race and you did not receive this survey via email, please let us know at smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
Ricky Samayoa, incumbent:
1. Who are you? I’m Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa. I’m 50 years old and live in East Marysville with my beautiful wife and our 9-year-old son. We also proudly have two adult-age daughters.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, while I’ve been mayor of Marysville. We balanced the budget and now have a reserve. We’ve put more police in our neighborhoods and given incentives to small businesses to open up. Soon, Ellis Lake will be clean.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? I am proud to have the support of many of Marysville’s small business owners, neighborhood leaders, farmers, teachers and retirees because Marysville has become a hometown we can be proud of.
My priorities are good jobs we can raise our families on. A hometown with clean parks, clean water, well-maintained roads, safety and security for our children and neighborhoods.
Chris Branscum:
1. Who are you? Chris Branscum, retired successful businessman residing at an address on Ellis Lake that was on my Appeal paper route when I was 13. I am a fit and energetic 71.
2. What makes you the best candidate? My entire business career focused on identifying and prioritizing problems and opportunities and organizing resources to achieve the best possible outcomes. Even problems are opportunities, for when they are resolved our lives are better. I will bring that experience and mindset to the office of Mayor.
3. What priorities will you champion, if elected? Quality of Life:
– Homelessness. Two classes apparent, those in need and others who choose homelessness as a lifestyle. Manage both accordingly.
– Traffic. Keep pressure on for a 70 bypass. Take pressure off residential streets.
– Business Environment: Support a downtown destination restaurant and entertainment district – plus enhances retail activity.
– Ellis Lake: Complete fix to water quality only acceptable solution.
Stephanie McKenzie:
1. Who are you? I’m a 38-year Yuba-Sutter resident, former small business owner and farmer. I’m currently an MJUSD teacher and serve on the Marysville City Council. Learn more at www.McKenzie4Mayor.com.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I truly love Marysville and have volunteered for decades to make our community better. In a few short years on the Council I’ve focused on rebuilding relationships with local businesses, residents and neighboring jurisdictions. Marysville deserves a mayor who is focused on transparency and works with integrity.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? My focus will be on Marysville’s financial stability and the survival of our small businesses and residents. I want to update the General Plan and Municipal Code, reduce red tape for new and existing businesses, work on Downtown and park improvements, and infrastructure repairs. With the right leadership, Marysville can emerge stronger and more vibrant than ever.