Editor’s Note: The Appeal sent a simple three-question survey to all area candidates in contested races in Yuba and Sutter counties. This is the last of the responses. Following are responses received (some candidates did not respond). Answers are worded by candidates with light editing. Candidates were invited to submit photos of themselves – some did, some didn’t.
Marysville Joint Unified School District, trustee area 3
Three candidates for one seat. Margie Evangelista did not respond.
Jim Flurry, incumbent:
1. Who are you? My name is Jim Flurry. I have served for 16 years on the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board. I am a retired educator representing the Olivehurst Arboga area.
2. What makes you the best candidate? There is no substitute for proven experience. I have worked as teacher, administrator and Marysville Joint Unified Association President (MUTA). My many years of educational experience has allowed me to develop a unique perspective from the view point of student, classified worker, teacher, administrator, union leader, and now board member.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Keep our students and staff safe during these perilous times; To have a well-rounded curriculum for all the students; Hire and to maintain a professional staff with competitive compensation; Upgrade our aging facilities.
Alisan Hastey:
1. Who are you? Education has been my lifelong passion! Recently retired, I taught for over 30 years in Marysville. I hold Bachelor’s degrees in Music and Psychology, and a Master’s degree in Music.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I believe a strong public school district brings opportunities for our students and a better future for our community. I strive every day to live a life of integrity and honor. As your School Trustee I will apply these values, commitment and thoughtfulness to every decision.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? I believe the most important functions of a School Board are to advocate for the best interest of the students and to be a responsible steward of public funds. This year, as we navigate the devastating impact of COVID-19, there has never been a more important time to get this right and choose the best possible leaders for our District.
Wheatland Union High School District
Four candidates for three seats. Incumbent Patti Agles did not respond.
Greg Forest:
1. Who are you? I am a married father of four children, ages 8-15, in Plumas Lake, and I am an attorney specializing in education law at Young, Minney & Corr, LLP in Sacramento.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I am the only candidate with school-age children; our youngest child will graduate WUHSD in 2030. This gives me perspective and motivation to understand and prioritize the needs of current and future students. I’m also the only candidate who regularly advises school leaders on current issues facing public schools.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Extending the recent upward trajectory of the District into the future. Improving student outcomes, particularly regarding academics and wellness. Ensuring that students with special needs and those in need of special help are not left out. Expanding and improving our career and technical education pathways. Building resiliency to weather future challenges, both fiscally and generally.
Shawndel Meder, incumbent:
1. Who are you? My Name is Shawndel Meder, resident of the Plumas Lake Community for 16 years, married 29 years, 3 college age children, I currently work as an ER nurse at Adventist Health & Rideout.
2. What makes you the best candidate? This would be my second term on the school board, we have made some amazing changes to Wheatland High School, such as a new Superintendent, classroom remodel, new football stadium, curriculum upgrades, just to name a few, and I would be honored to continue.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? In following the LCAP goal of student connectedness I would like to see kids back in the classroom safely and learning in an environment that would make them successful. My top priority is student success, so bringing back sports, clubs and working towards college and career readiness would be my top priority.
Brendan Kelly McHugh:
1. Who are you? Brendan Kelly McHugh, 50, Plumas Lake.
2. What makes you the best candidate? … I have volunteered or supported just about every possible way at WUHS. After having 4 children graduate, I now have more time to help. I believe not only my record of community support, but also a retired Air Force MSgt gives me a great insight ...
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? I have always championed mental health, but in these times it is so much more important! I also believe in diversity for all our students. I support the advance of the curriculum WUHS has made in recent years, but also those who are not college bound. Technical/trade courses are just as important.
Yuba County Board of Education, trustee area 4
Two candidates for one seat. Anna Mayerpeter-Newman did not respond.
Desiree Hastey, incumbent:
1. Who are you? Desiree Hastey, 33 years old, Plumas Lake resident, born and raised in Yuba-Sutter, 2 Kids (7 years old and 4 years old), graduated UC Merced, Local Real Estate Broker.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I am running for re-election. In my 3 years of service so far I have had the opportunity to be the vice president and president of the board. I have a passion for special needs students. I am also a local business owner and understand the financials of budgets.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Over the last 3 years encouraging technology use at the office of education and in the classrooms. I would like to make sure our kids are not left behind during these challenging times. With budget cuts, I will continue to support the faculty in the grant writing missions and see where we can cut the budget with the least impact.