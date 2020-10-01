Editor’s Note: The Appeal sent a simple, three-question survey to all area candidates in contested races in Yuba and Sutter counties. We will be printing responses over the next couple of weeks. Answers are worded by candidates with light editing. Word limits were set. If you are a candidate in a contested race and you did not receive this survey via email, please let us know at smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
Jasmin Dhami:
1. Who are you? My name is Jasmin Dhami and I am a dedicated and passionate special education teacher. I am 30 years old and live in south Yuba City.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I have extensive experience in and knowledge of the educational system. I place an emphasis on the importance of building relationships with trust, transparency, and respect. Additionally, my position allows me to see the challenges students, parents, teachers, and staff face in real time.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Advocate for the academic and social-emotional needs of all students. Safely and expeditiously reopen schools. Provide much needed accountability, transparency, and leadership. Solicit participation of all stakeholders to make student-centered decisions. Rebuild trust between leadership, teachers, staff and the families we are elected to serve. Increase extracurricular and vocational opportunities for students.
Harjit Singh:
1. Who are you? Hello, I’m Harjit Singh! I completed my K-12 education in Yuba City. I hold a B.A. in astrophysics and a master’s in teaching. Learn more at www.singh4schools.com.
2. What makes you the best candidate? With my unique experience as a STEM student, then a high school science and technology teacher, I can help our District navigate technological challenges during and after this pandemic. I currently work directly with students and families in Yuba City and know first-hand the needs.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? We must improve our education system’s technology. We need better tech education and support for students, and provide teachers with better tech training and professional development. Yuba City is filled with beautiful diversity. My goal is to ensure all YCUSD students have access to a vibrant, challenging education, and that technology is a tool for success, not an obstacle.
Shelley Priddy:
1. Who are you? I am a newly retired veteran teacher, a wife, mom, and grandma. I am a student advocate who believes all stakeholders should be involved in the decisions that affect our schools.
2. What makes you the best candidate? … I have a unique vantage point into how things have worked – or not worked – in Yuba City Unified. Too many decisions have been made from the top down, with little care or understanding of the effect on the actual classroom. I will bring the knowledge of the classroom with me ...
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? … I have seen the damaging effects of the “college only - college ready” stance ... As an Advanced Placement teacher I worked hard to assure my AP students were prepared. Not all students have the desire to attend a four-year academic program ... Unfortunately, the classes and programs once offered for those looking at other options have been cut... I plan work to see these brought back.
Brett Hancock, incumbent:
1. Who are you? I am Brett Hancock; I have lived here for over 20 years. My wife is a teacher at MJUSD and I have raised two children in this school district.
2. What makes you the best candidate? When I was elected in 2016 I stated and continue to state children are my priority. I have strived to make decisions based on their educational and emotional needs. That means providing a safe environment for learning, fostering good relations with all district employees and taking ownership when improvements are needed.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Getting our kids back to school as safely and soon as possible. Though our teachers, students and parents are doing their best to adapt to distance learning, there is no replacement for in person instruction. My other focus will be to improve upon technology. This pandemic brought to the forefront our weaknesses; the need for better software, hardware and connectivity.
Divinder Bains:
1. Who are you? I live in Yuba City with my husband Jevan and our three children. I work for Yuba Community College District and also operate a small business.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I am well qualified to serve on the board. I have an extensive fiscal background working in higher education which will allow me to make decisions based on the best of our students, teachers, and community. My son is an 8th grader at Riverbend which allows me another unique perspective.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? I will ensure that schools and teachers have the tools and resources they need to educate our students. I will advocate for a local-level decision making process so we can make informed decisions based on local circumstances. I will push to make sure the board is efficient, collaborative and provide transparency. As trustee, my decisions will always be students first.
John Amarel:
1. Who are you? John Amarel, 47 years old, and a 3rd generation farmer in Yuba City. I graduated from Yuba City High School, UC Davis, and have a BS in agricultural education.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I am a father of two students in the district so I am directly involved in the school setting. I am also a fiscally responsible businessman that knows how to balance students and teacher needs with keeping the district fiscally solvent and operations running smoothly in accordance with the state guidelines.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Parent choice for “in person” vs. distance learning education. Focus on career technical education and life management skills. Balancing students and teacher needs while maintaining district fiscal solvency. Parent and student input into district decision making. Improving district/teacher communication. Instead of being a “no” district we must be a “problem solve together” district.