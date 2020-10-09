Editor’s Note: The Appeal sent a simple, three-question survey to all area candidates in contested races in Yuba and Sutter counties. We will be printing responses over the next couple of weeks. Answers are worded by candidates with light editing. Word limits were set. If you are a candidate in a contested race and you did not receive this survey via email, please let us know at smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
John Dominique Belza
1. Who are you? I’m John Dominique Belza, 37 years old. I’m a husband, father, Christian, business man, and community leader, a 4th generation Marysville resident and committed to the future of our town.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I’m currently a commissioner to the Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission, secretary/treasurer to the Sutter/Yuba AOR Board, SYAOR Foundation, The Five30, The Bridge Church. I have a strong background in real estate sales/investment/land development. I am committed to this city and devoted to its future generations.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Building Community: We need unity between our community leaders and the citizens of Marysville. Hard on crime: help those in need. We need to be tougher on vagrancy and loitering that is damaging our town. At the same time we need continued help to those that will receive it in our homeless population. · Vision for Ellis Lake, downtown, and infrastructure.
Michael Ferrini
1. Who are you? Michael Ferrini, 54, Marysville.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I don’t have a partisan agenda. I am your neighbor and want the same things you want as a resident. I understand how infrastructure funding works. I understand how program and public funding works, and know how to go after funding streams for small cities and disadvantaged communities.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? General plan update to qualify for funding streams for non-state highway infrastructure improvements. Update municipal code. Fine recalcitrant property owners.Marysville must “lead” the homeless problem solving effort because we are disproportionately impacted. Wean ourselves off the “state highway revenue dependency scheme.” Embrace our containment by a ring levee prism to keep out box chain businesses.
Stuart Gilchrist
1. Who are you? My name is Stuart Gilchrist. I am a 58-year-old native who returned home after 40 years to open a successful small business in Marysville’s Historic Chinatown.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I remember the thriving city I grew up in, know how we got to where we are and I’m passionate about creating the next generation, a proud micro-urban center, by teaming up with the Yuba Water Agency and our supervisors … as they bring to fruition the new economic strategic plan.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? I want to be your next representative on Marysville’s city council. I’ve attended and spoken at over two years of council meetings as I work on what really needs to happen in City Hall. I believe by updating a 35-year-old General Plan along with updating municipal codes, we will thrive once again.