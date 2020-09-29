Editor’s Note: The Appeal sent a simple, three-question survey to all area candidates in contested races in Yuba and Sutter counties. We will be printing responses over the next couple of weeks. Answers are worded by candidates with light editing. Word limits were set. If you are a candidate in a contested race and you did not receive this survey via email, please let us know at smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
Karm Bains:
1. Who are you? A lifelong resident of District 4, I’m a fourth-generation farmer, businessman, School Board trustee and community volunteer. My roots are deep. My vision for a safer Sutter County is clear.
2. What makes you the best candidate? Steadfast in my commitment to Sutter County families and business, I will create an opportunity-rich environment where families and farms thrive and businesses are prosperous. I have served on Planning and Economic Development commissions, agricultural boards and the Sutter County Board of Education and have dedicated myself to our community.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Economic Recovery: Help businesses get back on their feet; safely re-open schools; develop a ‘Resiliency Plan’ to avoid future shutdowns
Homelessness: Reduce impact on businesses, neighborhoods; gentle approach isn’t working; implement assertive tactics.
Public Safety: Sheriff must be given resources to address growing crime rates resulting from early prison releases and zero bail; protect citizens from criminals.
Tej Maan:
1. Who are you? I’m Tej Maan. I’m 59 years old, and I grew up in Sutter County, I’m a Yuba City High School and UC Davis graduate, and I raised my family here.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I have eight years experience on the Yuba City Council. I’m recently retired and have the time and commitment to dedicate to the job. I’ve been active in leadership of the Yuba Sutter Fair Board, Yuba Sutter Chamber of Commerce, American Red Cross, and nearly 18 years with Yuba City Kiwanis.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Public Safety: While serving on the Yuba City Council, I ensured law enforcement had the resources necessary to fight gangs. Keeping neighborhoods safe has to be top priority.
Economic Development: I’ll work to cut red tape, retain and assist local businesses, and recruit new investment to grow jobs.
infrastructure: Strengthening levees, improving roads, and providing more housing are essential.