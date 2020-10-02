Editor’s Note: The Appeal sent a simple, three-question survey to all area candidates in contested races in Yuba and Sutter counties. We will be printing responses over the next couple of weeks. Answers are worded by candidates with light editing. Word limits were set. If you are a candidate in a contested race and you did not receive this survey via email, please let us know at smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
Don Blaser
1. Who are you? I’m Don Blaser, resident of beautiful downtown Marysville. My wife and I created The Brick Coffee House Café 17 years ago. We have 2 children and 4 wonderful grandchildren.
2. What makes you the best candidate? As a 17-year downtown business owner, I’ve seen missed opportunities to return Marysville to its historic roots and vibrant destination. With the recent sale of my business, along with my financial expertise, I can devote the time needed to produce a positive effect for District 2 and Yuba County.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Public Safety – Local governments were created to protect our citizens. I will always support Public Safety, including Code Enforcement. Homelessness – Coordinated Entry System advances our ability to help those needing a hand up. We have a long way to go, but are making progress. Infrastructure Development – A necessary step to higher paying jobs and business growth in our county.
Stephen Heter
1. Who are you? I am Stephen Heter, and I am running for the Yuba County District 2 Supervisorial Seat. I was born and raised in Yuba County. I currently reside in East Marysville.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I’m a businessman, taxpayer advocate and have always fought for our local values. I’ve worked to protect Prop 13, and have advocated for our small businesses and to improve our community.
My experience helping citizens solve their challenges with state government has prepared me well to serve as supervisor.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? As Supervisor, I will always put serving local residents’ needs as my first priority. I’ll work hard to improve public safety and tackle the homeless problem in our community. I’ll advocate for better housing affordability, and wisely use your tax dollars to improve our community. Very importantly, I will work to safely re-open our small businesses, and create more jobs.