Editor’s Note: The Appeal sent a simple, three-question survey to all area candidates in contested races in Yuba and Sutter counties. We will be printing responses over the next couple of weeks. Answers are worded by candidates with light editing. Word limits were set. If you are a candidate in a contested race and you did not receive this survey via email, please let us know at smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
Shon Harris, incumbent:
1. Who are you? My name is Shon Harris. I am 53 and a fourth-generation resident of Yuba City. I retired in 2017 after a 32-year career in public safety.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I am the choice for voters who appreciate the value of proven hands-on experience, conservative leadership, management, and pre-established relationships. Efficiency in government avoids waste of public dollars. If re-elected, I will immediately continue our ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life and future of every Yuba City family.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Public safety, economic resilience/recovery, and homelessness rank among our top concerns at city hall. We must prioritize recruiting, training, and retaining valued public safety personnel – NOT defund them! I will continue our work to create a fertile environment for businesses and smart development (including infrastructure). I will empower, not enable, our homeless residents through assistance, options, and accountability.
Wade Kirchner:
1. Who are you? I’m a lifelong Yuba City resident with private and public sector experience. I’m an Honorary Beale AFB Commander, co-owner of the Gold Sox and Kiwanis board member.
2. What makes you the best candidate? Because of COVID-19 the next 4 years will make or break Yuba City. You deserve dedicated, intelligent leaders. I’m not a politician. I believe in hard work and public service. I know it is time for me to step-up and fight for Yuba City to thrive again.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? My number one priority is public safety, today more than ever. I will champion transparency, fiscal responsibility and improving quality of life. We must move funds from administration to public safety and road repair; fight for grant money to help our small businesses survive; and enforce laws against vagrants and squatters.
Manny Cardoza, incumbent:
1. Who are you? Manny Cardoza, 63, a lifelong resident of Yuba City. Went to local schools, got my first job in locally-owned businesses and retired from the city of Yuba City.
2. What makes you the best candidate? ... As an incumbent, I have the experience to continue working on city projects without interruption. As a 35-year employee of Yuba City, I have a unique perspective on how it operates ... I am involved with many local organizations that I will continue volunteering in for the betterment of our community ...
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Public Safety – Continuing to keep our Fire and Police Departments fully staffed and equipped to protect our citizens. Affordable/Low Income Housing – A key component to helping our homeless population get back on their feet is affordable housing. Homelessness – I currently sit on several boards that are addressing homelessness in Yuba City and throughout the Yuba Sutter area.
Gerry Mains:
1. Who are you? Born in Rigby, Idaho, 11/30/53. I’ve been a California resident since 1956. I raised my 3 children in Paradise where I started Mains Landscape Maintenance in 1983.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I have been in Yuba City since 2007 though I did graduate Marysville High in 1971 and spent 2 years at Yuba College. I have been married to Dinah Tupas Mains for 6 years.
3. What top priorities will you champion, if elected? I believe the constitution, federal and state, to be the law of the land securing our God given inalienable rights. I believe we are seeing state government over reaching their authority and not allowing local government to make decisions that affect our families. I will fight to open up our area and recall the governor.