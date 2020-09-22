Editor’s Note: The Appeal sent a simple, three-question survey to all area candidates in contested races in Yuba and Sutter counties. We will be printing responses over the next couple of weeks. Answers are worded by candidates with light editing. Word limits were set. If you are a candidate in a contested race and you did not receive this survey via email, please let us know at smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
Nicolo Orozco:
1. Who are you? I am Nicolo Orozco, a candidate for YCUSD Governing Board Trustee Area 02. I am an educator and first responder, who graduated from YCUSD, committed to serving our community.
2. What makes you the best candidate? As the only candidate for Trustee Area 2 who has ever been a student in Yuba City’s classrooms, I am remarkably prepared to serve those who are most important in our schools: the students. Further, with work experience across YCUSD, I am equipped to facilitate trust and collaboration among stakeholders.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? I will lead efforts in ensuring YCUSD is always prepared to deliver a high-quality education to all students. In these dynamic times, there is an obligation for leaders to plan and prepare to serve all students seamlessly. I cannot predict the future, but I can work my hardest to collaborate and plan for those situations the future may bring.
Chad Miller:
1. Who are you? I am a lifelong Sutter County resident, father and small business owner. I hold a bachelor of science degree from UC Davis and currently serve on an elementary site council.
2. What makes you the best candidate? My daughter is a sophomore at Yuba City High. Having a child in the district is vital for a trustee’s ability to advocate for what our students and teachers really need during this crisis. The majority of the current trustees, and my opponent, do not have children in the district.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? The impacts of COVID will make or break many students this year. We need to get students back in the classroom. We need a district financial audit covering this time they have been distance learning. I will fight for quality education, technology that works, and accountability. I want YCUSD to be a desirable place for parents to send their children.