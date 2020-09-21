Editor’s Note: The Appeal sent a simple, three-question survey to all area candidates in contested races in Yuba and Sutter counties. We will be printing responses over the next couple of weeks. Answers are worded by candidates with light editing. Word limits were set. If you are a candidate in a contested race and you did not receive this survey via email, please let us know at smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
Stuart Kitchen:
1. Who are you? My name is Stuart Kitchen. I am 59 years old and a life-long resident of Yuba City. I have been married for 30 years, and have two grown children.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I would bring to the board patience to make sound decisions, the ability to listen and take action when needed, and the experience of having my own children go through the public school system.
3. What top priorities would you champion? My top priority is to ensure that kids come first. I want to assist the board in providing all the necessary tools needed by teachers and staff to bring out the very best in all children of all ages.
June McJunkin, incumbent:
1. Who are you? I have lived and worked in Yuba City since 1968. My home is in Park Avenue School’s area where my career in the education community began as a parent volunteer.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I am retired; my background in education and accounting help me serve my community – County Board, Amateur Radio, DAV Auxiliary, AAUW, Girl Scouts, etc. Being a parent volunteer and instructional assistant gave me insight into classroom needs, which benefited me while working in the Sutter County Special Education office.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Public education is faced with many challenges providing for the unique needs of all students and this is complicated further by the pandemic. I have and always will champion supporting programs that make a difference in shaping students in Sutter County. Sometimes these students are infants and sometimes they are grandparents seeking employment. Programs have to be available for all.