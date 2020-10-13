Editor’s Note: The Appeal sent a simple, three-question survey to all area candidates in contested races in Yuba and Sutter counties and in Colusa County. We will be printing responses over the next couple of weeks. Answers are worded by candidates with light editing. Word limits were set. If you are a candidate in a contested race and you did not receive this survey via email, please let us know at smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
Dave Markss:
1. Who are you? Married to Vicki Carbajal, father to Carissa Bowers. Colusa County is where I have planted my roots, having lived in Colusa County for over half my life. What has kept me here are the people; the sense of community. Vietnam-era veteran, proudly serving in the United States Marine Corps. Retired law enforcement officer from the county of Colusa (29+ years of combined service at the Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office). I own a private investigation business. Currently employed part-time as a security manager for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Elected to the Colusa City Council in 2016.
2. What makes you the best candidate? My varied background and skill sets make me the best candidate for supervisor. I served nearly thirty years in Colusa County law enforcement, ranging from an entry level rank to an executive level managerial position. Taking initiative and commitment demonstrates what my philosophy has been throughout my life; being part of a team, the collective strength of a team, and being a team leader with a purpose. I have a lifelong record of leadership, culminating in my election to the Colusa City Council. I have substantial experiences of working with elected officials, labor organizations, and governmental budgets.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? 1. Increasing the quality of our community- this includes public safety, flood protection, clean water, public health, robust infrastructure.
2. Economic development- we must do more to attract new businesses to our County; and do what’s necessary to retain the businesses that make Colusa County unique.
3. Maintain a balanced budget- cost of government continues to rise above the level of revenues. This threatens the level of services provided by the talented and diverse workforce the County has assembled.
Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith:
1. Who are you? I am a fourth-generation Colusa County resident, business professional, married to Andy Smith, branch manager for Nutrien Ag Solutions. I have two children; Cole, Washington State graduate in Ag Business Management; and Cade, seventh grader at Egling Middle School. Part owner of Advanced PVA Technologies, Inc., Business Manager, Hoblit Dealerships. Previously, VP of Operations for a Medical Device/PVA manufacturing company. Competencies include General Management, Strategic Planning, Lean Manufacturing Systems, Budget/Sales Forecasting, Team Building & Training, Policy/Procedure Development, Regulatory Compliance. I volunteer for multiple youth organizations. I currently serve as District 2 Commissioner for the Department of Fish and Game.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I understand the importance of a strong local economy. Decisions need to be made that fiscally make sense to ensure viability for everyone in our community. I come from private business and am determined to strengthen and diversify our economy. While considering short and long-term effects on public safety and infrastructure. We need proactive job creation so we can keep residents thriving and living in the community we love. We need to find ways to support existing local businesses. I am not afraid to stand up and fight for what makes our community and county great.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Water: Flood Control, Water Storage, Groundwater Management separate, but interdependent that need to be coordinated and kept equal priority. The County has made an effort to work within the restrictions of the State to push forward through some of these issues. We need to continue to keep fighting back against State regulations reducing our water rights. Agriculture is the top income producer for our County, and we need to protect this vital source.
Ambulance: We need to address service coverage and what that looks like given the geographical size of our county. We are potentially risking resident safety.