In today’s political climate, running for or holding an office takes a special kind of person.
Not only must you be a dedicated public servant who cares deeply about the community in which you live, but you also must be willing to subject yourself to a barrage of feedback that, at times, can reach extremes most people don’t need to deal with on a daily basis.
The official deadline for most elected positions for the June 7 primary election is Friday. If an incumbent doesn’t file, then that deadline is pushed to March 16. Filing for the Nov. 8 election begins on July 18 and runs through Aug. 12.
While there are monetary requirements to file and run a campaign, there also are other benchmarks that must be met.
Donna Johnston, Sutter County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters, shared with the Appeal some of those requirements. Even though some of the deadlines for these requirements have already passed, they will give a general idea of what to expect should someone think about running for any given office.
For Sutter County, Johnston shared a document that offers a glimpse of what a potential candidate can expect when they file to run:
– Petitions In Lieu: If you wish to gather signatures to lower the cost of your filing fee (if applicable), you can visit the office and request Petitions In Lieu. We will generate forms for you to use. Some of these signatures, if turned in by the deadline, can be used as your Nomination signatures. Length of visit: approximately 20 minutes.
– Returning Petitions In Lieu: We recommend that you return your petitions in lieu pages as soon as you have the signature pages filled out, so we can begin processing them. We will phone you and let you know how many valid signatures you have that will apply towards the cost of your filing fee as well as your nomination requirement. Length of visit: approximately 15 minutes.
– Nomination Documents: Before we issue nomination documents, you will need to pay your filing fee (if applicable). These are the signatures required to be gathered to nominate you to run for the office you have chosen. These are only necessary if you have not already gathered the required number of nomination signatures during the petition in lieu period. We will generate forms for you to use. We recommend you obtain twice as many signatures than are required for the office you are running for to ensure you have enough nomination signatures to qualify for the position. Length of visit: approximately 20 minutes.
– Returning Nomination Documents: We recommend that as soon as you have some pages filled out, that you return them so we can begin processing them on your behalf. We will call you and let you know how many valid signatures you have. Length of visit: approximately 10 minutes.
– Remaining Filing Documents: After you have met the signature requirement, we can accept the other documents required to place you on the ballot. These are documents proving your qualifications for the position, if required; Your ballot designation; Your Candidate Statement, preferably on a USB drive. The statement is optional; If filing a Candidate Statement, we will require the deposit fee at this time; Campaign finance forms – At a minimum, every candidate is required to file a Form 700, Economic Interest form. You can obtain a copy of the blank form at our office or can use the online fillable form located on the FPPC’s website. Depending on how you are financing your campaign, other forms may be required; Your Declaration of Candidacy/Oath will be given once everything has been completed; Length of visit: approximately 30-45 minutes.
Area parties give feedback
Of course, filing documents and collecting money is just one part of the process. One of the most important things any potential candidate will need to do is connect with a local political party and find out what they are looking for and how they can help.
The Appeal sent questions to leaders of both the Democrat and Republican parties of Yuba and Sutter counties to get their viewpoint on what it’s like to get candidates to run for office in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Those who responded were Lloyd Leighton, chairman of the Sutter County Republican Party; Johanna Lassaga, chair of the Yuba County Republican Central Committee; Sharon Foote, chair of the Sutter County Democratic Central Committee; and Eleanore Rewerts, chair of the Yuba County Democratic Central Committee.
Here are some of those questions and answers:
Q: How do you identify people to run for a particular office?
Leighton: We stay engaged in the community and in the political discussions about local government. That’s how we meet or hear about people that are thinking of running for office or hear about people that would be good for an office. We talk to the people and gauge their level of interest and discuss ways that we can support them.
Foote: The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee has approximately 20-25 members, with representatives from 5 districts that cover the entire county. We use our members’ networks and discussions with other community members to help identify potential people that might be interested in running for office. Additionally, we are exploring new ways to use social media to recruit candidates and reach new people.
Lassaga: We identify candidates by their drive, their enthusiasm, and their knowledge for the position that they are running for. They need to have morals and integrity and their belief in the Constitution. We look for people who can stand up for American values and principles.
Q: How difficult is it to find someone to run for any given office?
Foote: It can seem intimidating to run for office, especially when running against an incumbent. There exists a false notion that it is too difficult to beat an incumbent, but we disagree. We believe it’s important to have elected officials who work to make the community better for everyone and that candidates who have relevant experience and the drive to serve can win. It can also be expensive to run for office, but we try to provide resources and assistance to our endorsed candidates.
Lassaga: At times it can be difficult to find good, solid candidates, but when we are living in today’s world people are recognizing the need for a change in the leadership that we have today.
Rewerts: At this time the only thing I can say is that getting anyone to run in our very red county is like pulling teeth.
Q: Are any offices or positions more difficult to recruit candidates for than others?
Leighton: It’s hard to answer this question since we’re not geared up to try and fill all of the possible openings that come up.
Foote: It isn’t necessarily more difficult to recruit for one position over another, rather it is a matter of finding candidates who are interested and have the background related to the criteria for different offices.
Lassaga: Offices that require formal education are harder to find people to run for those positions because it is more like recruiting people for a job rather than for a political position.
Q: What challenges do you typically face when looking for a candidate?
Leighton: The people that make good candidates are people that already lead busy lives. On top of that, some good people don’t want to deal with negative members of our community that show up at public meetings.
Foote: As mentioned above, cost, running against an incumbent, and finding interested people with relevant experience and background can sometimes be challenging. Also, as the world continues to shift online, we have to find new ways to reach people.
Lassaga: This is our first election so we have not found any challenges as of the present.
Q: Does this area pose any significant challenges when looking for good candidates?
Leighton: I don’t think any more than other areas.
Foote: In general, our area leans more politically conservative, so it can sometimes be difficult to find Democratic candidates. Democratic party affiliation is a requirement for our endorsement.
Lassaga: This area is like all areas when looking for candidates. People generally want to be left alone, but again, in such tumultuous times, people are coming to us about running for office. It is an exciting time to see so many people wanting to be involved and make a difference.
Rewerts: Without exception, those folks have run before and gotten beaten up. They won’t do it again. I’ve found that many Democrats don’t know there are others here. When they have raised their heads, put out signs or applied bumper stickers, they are “attacked” for not being Republican. We get lots of people showing interest until you ask them to do something. Then they disappear. I can’t even get people to join our Committee.
Q: Do you do outreach to find candidates?
Leighton: We reach out to elected officials up for reelection, to candidates that have announced they are running and to those that we hear are considering a run for office. We’ll talk to those people and discuss ways we can support them. We also use social media and our email newsletter to reach people that may be considering a run for public office or know people that are.
There are 100,000 people in Sutter County. There are about 60 elective positions that will be on the ballot between the June Primary and the November election. Most of those will be at the school board level and will stretch from Marcum-Illinois and Winship-Robbins in the south to Live Oak Unified in the north. The most effective outreach will be done by the over 100 elected officials that currently serve on the Board of Supervisors, City Councils, various school boards throughout the county, other elected officials and the parents whose children attend our schools.
Foote: Yes. As mentioned, we use the networks of our committee members to help find potential candidates. Many of our committee members are involved in different organizations across the community and use these as opportunities to identify potential candidates and gather suggestions from other community members.
Lassaga: Yes, we do outreach for candidates. We will set up a booth at events like the Peach Festival and just get out and talk to the people of Yuba County. We listen to what they have to say and then we ask them to get involved.
Q: What makes a good candidate?
Leighton: They are people that are engaged in the community either through work, service organizations, church or just reading the newspaper. They understand the issues, are problem solvers, have good ideas and can work with others to build a consensus. They have the time to devote to the office they seek.
Are they able to fund raise? Running for school board in a small rural school district doesn’t require much money. Running for the YCUSD Board will be more expensive. The cost increases as candidates aspire for higher office.
Do they have a support network or team? That’s not important if they are running for school board in a small rural area and they already know most of the people in the school district. Having a team is critical if you’re considering a run for City Council, Board of Supervisors or an office higher than that.
Foote: We believe a good candidate is committed to using elected office to better society for everyone, tackling the challenges in our community, and working to ensure everyone feels included and respected in our community. It is also important that candidates have some background and experience related to the office they are running for.
Lassaga: A good candidate is knowledgeable of the position they want to run for, enthusiastic, up to date on local, state and federal issues, non-divisive attitude, courageous, desire to be a public servant, and overall positive attitude. What makes a great candidate is someone who is not there for themselves but there for Yuba County.
Q: How can potential candidates contact you or get involved in the process?
Leighton: Through our website at https://www.suttergop.org or calling 530-671-6152.
Foote: People who are interested in running can contact us through our website suttercountydemocrats.org, social media @SutterCentralDems on Facebook, or can contact our chair, Sharon Foote at mommafoote@msn.com, or our vice-chair, Richard Cray at rgcray@att.net.
Lassaga: People can go to our website at yubagop.org and check us out or email me directly at ycrcc.chair@gmail.com.
Q: What resources does your political party (local, statewide and/or national) provide to potential candidates?
Leighton: We’ve supported both candidates and issues at our booths at events such as the Yuba-Sutter Fair, the Peach Festival and the Plumas Street Christmas Stroll. We also host large dinner events. Our next one is May 3rd and will feature California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Patterson as our keynote speaker. Those larger events offer candidates and potential candidates an excellent opportunity to meet voters and to network with other candidates and our local Party. We offer candidate training events. We help promote candidate events through our social media. We work on Get Out The Vote (GOTV) efforts. There are other things we can do on a case by case basis.
Foote: The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee can offer potential candidates assistance with navigating the paperwork involved with filing for office, campaign organizing, volunteer recruitment, and limited financial aid.
Lassaga: We help get information out about the candidates that we endorse, send flyers, walk precentics, make phone calls, and put out signage.
Rewerts: The party provides lots of resources for endorsed candidates, when they run.
Q: How do you identify and encourage candidates for nonpartisan offices?
Leighton: The support we offer Republican candidates running for nonpartisan office is the same as what is offered to Republicans running for a partisan office. There may be cases where we can offer support to candidates other than Republicans but our bylaws place limits on that.
Foote: We look for candidates that have background and experience related to the office and people who are involved in the community. Whether or not an office is strictly partisan, we look for candidates who will uphold our values of a fair and equal society that respects and works for everyone.
Lassaga: I personally no longer agree with the term of nonpartisan positions. Our personal knowledge and lifestyle always affect any decision that we make in life. A nonpartisan position is affected by those life experiences. The Yuba County Republican Central Committee can only endorse Republican candidates. We always look for Republicans that are running for those nonpartisan positions.
Q: What feedback do you typically get from those that either run for office or are thinking about running?
Leighton: Candidates running for office appreciate the support we provide.
Foote: We try to offer as much assistance as we can to potential candidates and those who choose to run, and have found that candidates appreciate having the Sutter Democratic Central Committee as supporters for their campaigns.
Lassaga: Again, this is our first election aside from the recall so we haven’t had feedback in regards to elections. We have had feedback from people regarding our meetings, things we are doing in the community and we take those ideas and criticisms and try to improve on them.
Q: Do you feel there is anything that prohibits good candidates from running?
Leighton: Some elective offices, while rewarding, require a considerable investment of time.
Foote: Again, if someone has never run for office before, it can seem like an intimidating task. The costs related to running, questions on whether they have enough experience and background, and challenging an incumbent can cause people to be hesitant to run.
Lassaga: People in general do not want the strife that comes from running for a political office. Running for office can be time consuming and controversial at times. People in general just want to do their daily life and just be left alone. We are here to try to talk about the positive things about running for a political office. We need good, strong candidates that have integrity and morals to be in our leadership positions. Without those two things, you have nothing.
Q: Is there anything else you would like to say about the process? Something the average person may not be aware of?
Foote: We are always looking for interested candidates to run for office and would encourage people to reach out to us. We also currently have a few vacancies on the committee if people would like to be involved and welcome new volunteers to join us in helping promote Democratic candidates in Sutter County.
Lassaga: If a person has any thought, even the slightest, of getting involved in any type of politics, come talk to us. Email me and we will have someone from our team call you and sit down and talk about what it entails and see if they might be a good fit. Education of positions is key and knowing what they can about a position or how to go about getting involved is what we try to do to help find good candidates. Now more than ever America needs strong, bold, foundational leadership.