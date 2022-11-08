RuralRancher.jpg

Jim Scala is a third-generation rancher in rural Siskiyou County's Montague. He is among the estimated 80 ranchers in the association hit with a proposed fine to help prevent illegal water diversions.

 

 Martin do Nascimento/CalMatters

California’s water officials plan to impose a $4,000 fine on Siskiyou County ranchers for violating orders to cut back their water use during a weeklong standoff last summer. 

State officials and the ranchers agree: A $4,000 fine isn’t much of a deterrent to prevent illegal water diversions during California’s droughts. The proposed fine would amount to about $50 per rancher. 

Tags

Recommended for you