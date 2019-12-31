Russ Brown - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Russ Brown, 60, Yuba City, Yuba County media and community relations coordinator
2019: Much of my job involves messages related to Yuba County Emergency Services, so having a year without a major disaster was a blessing. Instead, we got to talk about good things, like getting creative to accomplish several years’ worth of road repairs in a single year.
2020: I really believe 2020 will introduce an era of job growth for Yuba County, and our scrappy communications team will be there to tell the stories along the way. I find that our community always has great stories to tell.