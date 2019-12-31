Rustina (Rusty) Collins - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Rustina (Rusty) Collins, 30 Marysville, CNA at the Fountains Skilled Nursing Care facility
2019: The Fountains, which has recently become apart of Adventist Health/Rideout, obtained a five-star rating. I am proud to say that I work for such an outstanding company. They now have an even more generous benefit package among other wonderful things. It makes me want to stay for many more years to come.
2020: I hope more people discover all the positive things about Adventist Health and come aboard this great company. Looking forward to the continuing positive changes that may come.