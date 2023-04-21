River Valley High School student Alejandro Macias was recently awarded a $40,000 scholarship from Amazon.
The company’s Future Engineer Scholarship awards students $10,000 per year toward an undergraduate degree in engineering or computer science along with a summer internship at Amazon.
Macias, a senior with a 4.41 GPA, is “super involved” in school activities, clubs and sports, Principal Lee McPeak said. Macias serves as president of River Valley High School’s coding club and plays basketball and tennis.
McPeak said that Macias had support from his math teacher, David Kelley, during the lengthy application process.
"I had no idea that I had won. … That's why it was so exciting to walk into the gym and see all my friends and family there to celebrate with me. It was a total surprise," Macias said.
According to the scholarship website, eligible applicants must plan to pursue a degree aligned with computer science or engineering from an accredited college or university. Applicants must also have taken computer science or hardware engineering classes in high school or through a dual enrollment program.
"I plan to use the money to further my education at (University of California, Berkeley). I just got accepted,” Macias said. “It takes some of the pressure off when I think about how much college costs these days. It lays a path for my future."
McPeak believes that Macias’ achievements exemplify student excellence.
"It's always exciting to see hard work pay off. It couldn't happen to a better kid and family. He epitomizes what it means to excel inside and outside of the classroom. This isn't the last time you'll hear the name Alejandro Macias. … His future is incredibly bright. Congratulations, Alejandro! You deserve it,” McPeak said.